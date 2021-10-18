Maroon Tide looking to clinch No. 1 seed from Rebels

Two undefeated league teams will go head to head for the first place spot in 5A region 4 standing. Currently The Maroon Tide holds the first place spot but the George County Rebels are not far behind. Head Coach Cody Stogner calls this Friday’s matchup an early playoff game.

“We’re both undefeated in district right now, whoever wins on Friday puts themselves in the driver’s seat to obviously get that chance to get the number one seed but also home field in the first round playoff game,” said Stonger.

Stogner says the Rebels will be the best team the Maroon Tide has faced so far this season. The team is comprised of skilled athletic players who run a spread offense. The Maroon Tide hasn’t seen a spread offense since Sept. 10 when Picayune played Gulfport. Stogner and the Maroon Tide feel confident in what they can do and how well they prepare. They handled Gulfport’s spread, beating that team 35-21.

“We got a lot of work to do starting on Monday and all week, but our guys have shown in the past they can do pretty well against spread offense, but we just got to get to work,” said Stogner.

The Maroon Tide will be on the road again as Picayune heads to George County Friday, Oct. 22. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.