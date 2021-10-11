Maroon Tide dialed in for West Harrison and future playoff run

This Friday, the Maroon Tide (6-1) will be on the road to play a team with an effective running game in the West Harrison Hurricanes (1-5).

Picayune is in a three-game winning streak and the team appears to be getting better every week.

“We always talk about not looking at the record, we got to treat every week like we’re 0-0,” said Head Coach Cody Stogner.

Stogner likes the position the team is in this season, with a current record of 6-1 on the year and 3-0 in district play, which is a good position for the playoffs. Yet there is still a long way to go and Stogner isn’t satisfied unless a district championship is in order.

“The ultimate record doesn’t matter as much as the one at the end of the year, and that’s what we’re working towards,” said Stogner.

Statistics show the Maroon Tide’s ground game is the team’s bread and butter. On the season, Picayune has totaled 1,742 rushing yards off 270 carries for 26 touchdowns. Leading the way is Donta Dowdell with 131 carries for 952 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Leading receivers for the Maroon Tide are Noah Cater and Jessiah Contee.

Carter has two receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns while Contee also has two receptions for 90 yards with one touchdown. Quarterback Dawson Underwood is 6-19 in the air for 219 yards with three touchdown passes.