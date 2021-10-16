Lois Bernice Hughes

October 14, 2021

Lois Bernice Hughes of Gulfport, Mississippi passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at the age of 86.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday October 18, 2021, at Gipson Cemetery, officiated by Bro. Tony Karnes

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.