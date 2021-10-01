Lisa Lynne Bochman

September 26, 2021

Lisa Lynne Bochman of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at the age of 58.

A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 11:00 a.m. Wednesday October 6, 2021, officiated by Rev. Bradley S. Aumann.

