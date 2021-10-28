Linda Gail Seal

October 21, 2021

Memorial Graveside Services for Linda Gail Seal, age 73, of Picayune, MS, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, will be held Friday, October 29, 2021, at 3:00 pm at New Palestine Cemetery.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Picayune, MS, after raising Chris and Tim, Linda enjoyed 3 years as a teacher’s assistant at Roseland Park Elementary School. She left her job to come home and keep her only grandson, Nick after school. Linda was a lifelong member of Goodyear Baptist Church. Linda loved watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune with Edgar every night. She and Linda Malone talked on the phone everyday. Linda loved spending time with her grandson, Nick, whom she loved with all of her heart. She will always be remembered for her beaming smile, her kindness and generosity, and her love for her family. Linda will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Crosby and Wanda Brownell Crosby.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband of 57 years, 9 months, and 21 days, Edgar Seal; her sons, Chris Seal and Tim (Christy) Seal; her grandson, Nicholas Crosby Seal; her sister, Becky (George) Bailey; her brother, Jimmy (Jo) Crosby; her niece, Monica Sedilo; her aunt, Diane (Bill) Brown; her very close friends, Tiffany and Will Perry, and Linda and Keith Malone.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com