Linda B. Parks

October 19, 2021

Funeral Services for Linda B. Parks, age 72, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021, will be held Friday, October 22, 2021, at 1:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Friday, October 22, 2021 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Carriere Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Brad Frazier will officiate the service.