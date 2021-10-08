Learn and purchase plants from PRC Master Gardeners

This Saturday, the Pearl River Master Gardeners will host a Fall Plant sale in Picayune at Jack Read Park.

Pearl River County Extension Agent Dr. Eddie Smith, who is with the Mississippi State University Extension Service, said the event will feature, “A wide variety of plants raised by the master gardener center and educational events.”

Attendees will get the chance to purchase plants grown by local master gardeners including succulents, daylilies, muhly grass, lemon grass, azaleas, vegetable plants, hydrangeas and many more.

The Fall Plant sale will be conducted by Mississippi State Extension master gardeners, who’ve gone through 40 hours of plant service and training. Currently there are 55 master gardeners with Mississippi State University Extension Service. In spring of 2022, anyone who is interested in joining the program can call Dr. Smith to be placed on a waiting list for the next class, where they will learn about plant propagation, bee keeping, insect and plant tests, lawn care and other general plant knowledge.

All master gardeners get to assist in future projects across Pearl River County and assist with Keep Picayune Beautiful, represented by Christy Goss.

Proceeds raised from this event will help support funding for future master gardener community projects.

The Fall Plant sale will be held at Jack Read Park located at 200 Goodyear Blvd., from 9 a.m. – 12 noon.