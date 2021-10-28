Lavon Whitfield Thomas

October 26, 2021

Lavon Whitfield Thomas of Pascagoula, Mississippi went to be with the Lord on October 26, 2021, at the age of 96.

Lavon was a member of 21st Street Missionary Baptist Church where she was a piano player for many years. She was a nurse at Singing River Hospital until retirement and a private duty nurse until she was eighty-five. Lavon enjoyed sewing, quilting, and spending time with grandchildren, family, church family, and friends.

She is survived by her son, Barry Thomas (Gail); daughter, Jackie Ingram; brothers, Shane Whitfield (Pat), David Whitfield (Bonnie), and Donovan Whitfield (Carolyn); grandchildren, Melanie Honeycutt, Monica Nunez, Jaime Watson, Barry Everett Thomas, Fiona Travassos, Margie James, Malinda Ingram, and Joseph Ingram; eighteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Thomas; parents, Fritz Whitfield and Louvenia Bounds Whitfield; brothers, Tommy Whitfield, Leroy Whitfield, L.D. Whitfield, and Robert Whitfield; sisters, Leola Spiers, Lena Mae Mitchell Ferguson, Norma Joyce Tulk, and Evelyn Marie Whitfield.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday October 29, 2021, at Picayune Funeral Home. Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday October 30, 2021, at Picayune Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Millcreek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.