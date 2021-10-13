Laura Seals, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

Laura Seals, a science teacher at Picayune Memorial High School, has been selected as Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

Seals teaches anatomy, physiology, marine and aquatic science, zoology and Earth science at PMHS,

She started her teaching career in 2009, and came to teach at PMHS about six years ago.

“It’s great to be home,” Seals said.

Her favorite part of teaching is that there are always challenges and there is never a dull moment.

“Also, the ability to give back to my community by instilling confidence, values and self worth in each student,” Seals said.

There is one key thing she would like her students to take away from their time in her class.

“That no matter where they come from, that if they make good decisions, work hard, and are kind to others they will go far,” Seals said.

Some unique things students may not know about her include that she is a mother of four, she served two enlistments in the United States Air Force Reserves as a flight medic and she played tennis at Jones Junior College. She also comes from a family of educators; both of her siblings are teachers, her father was a teacher and principal and her grandmother was also a teacher.

“I did not go to school to initially be a teacher; I believe it has been a calling,” Seals said.