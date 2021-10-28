Laken Skye Pearson Vargo
Published 4:44 pm Thursday, October 28, 2021
Laken Skye Pearson Vargo
October 26, 2021
A Celebration of Life Visitation for Laken Skye Pearson Vargo, age 30, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021, will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com