Published 4:44 pm Thursday, October 28, 2021

By Staff Report

Laken Skye Pearson Vargo

October 26, 2021

A Celebration of Life Visitation for Laken Skye Pearson Vargo, age 30, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021, will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

