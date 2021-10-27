Kyle Turner named Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

Kyle Turner, a teacher at Pearl River Central Elementary, has been named Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

Turner, has a degree in special education and is a behavior modification teacher for children attending kindergarten through second grade.

He began his teaching career in 2013 at the Long Beach School District and has been teaching at the Pearl River County School District for the past three years.

His favorite part of teaching involves the change he sees in children who come to his classroom. He said at times they come to his class “full of tantrums and unable to complete work, then walk out of my room ready to lean and excited to be there; that growth is rewarding.”

“I want my students to walk out of my room knowing that they have a choice. Despite the circumstances they find themselves in, I want my students to know that they can choose how they respond to those circumstances. Many things in life are not within our control, but what we can control is how we respond to those things,” Turner said.

When he’s not in class, Turner enjoys traveling, hiking, camping, working out and playing disc golf.