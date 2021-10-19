Joyce “Nana” Mary Lamneck

October 16, 2021

Joyce “Nana” Mary Lamneck of Picayune, Mississippi went to be with the Lord on October 16, 2021, at the age of 84.

Joyce was a longtime resident of Pearl River County and a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church of Picayune. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, and loved the holidays when the family gathered together. “Nana” will be greatly missed by many of her loved ones.

She is survived by her son, Michael G. Lamneck (Maryann); daughter, Lori A. Champagne (Darren, Sr.); grandchildren: Michell Champagne, Darren Chapagne, Jr., Stephanie O’Meara (Terral, Jr.), Michael Lamneck, Thomas Lamneck, and John Lamneck; eleven great-grandchildren and numerous family members.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles George Lamneck; parents, Peter and Yolanda Gelorum; sons, Charles R. Lamneck and James G. Lamneck; brothers, Gary Gelorum and Richard Gelorum.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Tuesday October 19, 2021, at Picayune Funeral Home. Service will be held with a 10:00 a.m. Mass, Wednesday October 20, 2021, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church of Picayune. Burial will follow to Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.