Janette Anderson

October 8, 2021

Graveside service will be held Friday, October 8, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at New Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery, Anchor Lake Road, Carriere, MS 39426 with Military Honors. Pastor Fred Dillon will officiate at the service. Due to COVID-19 face mask/covering and social distancing will be observed.

Janette Anderson was born to the late Alice and James Ceaser in Carriere, Ms. on February 18, 1956. She departed this earthly life on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the age of 65.

She received Christ at an early age. She was a devoted member of Open Bible Holiness Church under the leadership of Pastor Fred Dillon. She was a veteran in the US Army. For many years she was the food service manager at St. Michaels School for boys. Later in her retirement she became restless and began working at Walmart (Slidell) in the deli, where she also retired.

Janette Anderson was an avid bible reader. She loved gardening, and partial to cacti which grew to know well during her military service at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. She was an excellent cook and she loved feeding hungry bellies and nourishing lost souls. She was also a fan of movies of all genres and spent many a day in her retirement enjoying her past time.

Janette was kind and soft spoken. She always had time to answer a question or solve a problem no matter the size. She was brutally honest for own good because she would try never to tell you anything to hurt you. She loved with her whole heart. Janette will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by family and friends.

Janette was blessed with a large and loving family. She leaves to cherish her memories husband John; daughter Terralyn (Phillip) Clark of Memphis, TN; son Reginald Braxton Jr. of Carriere, MS; son Michael Braxton of Dallas, GA; sister Vanessa Ceaser; brother James Douglas (June) Ceaser all of Picayune, MS; grandchildren Andre’ Clark, Emaly Clark, Emmanuel Clark, Alexis Braxton, James Braxton, Bella and Kelsey Braxton and one great grand in waiting. One special niece Iyanna McWilliams. Three special nephews Joshua Ceaser; Broderick Ceaser and Chadwick McWilliams. A very special cousin Patsy Faye Jones along with a multitude of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her son Andre’ Ceaser; sister Samantha Ceaser; brothers R.L Ceaser, Terry Ceaser and Gregory Ceaser and her parents.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home