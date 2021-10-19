James Douglas Kuhlmann

October 18, 2021

Funeral Services for James Douglas Kuhlmann, age 67, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, will be held Monday, October 25, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Union Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home and on Monday, October 25, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm service time at Union Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Union Baptist Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Brian Tatum will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, he was a former employee of Chevron Offshore Platform and Quikrete where he served as their electrician for many years. Doug was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, friend and Christian who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Arthur Kuhlmann and Jane Ann Rester Kuhlmann.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carol Pearson Kuhlmann; sons, Sterlin B. (Tai) Kuhlmann and Shane (Jordan) Kuhlmann; grandchildren, Christopher Bernard, Adrianna Kuhlmann, Shila Kuhlmann, Madison Fleming, Brody Clay, Caydon Clay, Paul Guchereau, Sidney Kuhlmann, and Skye Kuhlmann; many great grandchildren; sister, Patricia (John) Powell; brother, Donald (Sue) Kuhlmann; stepmother, Joyce Kuhlmann.

