James Bradley Morrison, Sr.

October 5, 2021

James Bradley Morrison, Sr., age 87, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in Houston, TX. James, known to family and friends as Bud, was born in Poplarville, MS to William and Eva Landrum Morrison.

He worked most of his life for Greyhound Bus Lines. In his retirement years, he enjoyed being a member of the Picayune Noon Lions Club and the Rube Watts Sunday School class at First Baptist Church in Picayune. He was married to Barbara Regions until her death in 1989 and then to Ernestine Penton Smith until her death in 2010.

He liked to say that God had blessed him with two good wives. Besides his wives, he is preceded in death by his son, James B. Morrison, Jr (Brad) and granddaughter, Shannon Morrison.

He is survived by daughters: Diana (Danny) Forrest and Kathy Read; son, Kendell Morrison, and daughter in law, Debbie Morrison. He has 11 grandchildren: Misty (Jacob) Morley, Debbie (Wesley) Byrd, Chris Kiddy, Daniel (Ashley) Forrest, Lindsay Morrison, Seth Read, Jordan Read, Caleb Morrison, Maggie Morrison, and Kenley Morrison. He had 15 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his loving sister, Mary Morrison Miller.

There will be a graveside service in the Poplarville Cemetery.