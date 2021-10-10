Jackson Man Sentenced to Over 4 Years in Prison for Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon

According to court documents, on May 5, 2018, Braxton Dontrel Burns, 35, tossed a handgun from a vehicle he was driving when a Jackson Police officer initiated a traffic stop. Burns had a prior conviction for auto burglary in Madison County, Mississippi.

On February 20, 2019, Burns was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He pled guilty on September 13, 2019.

The Jackson Police Department and Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bert Carraway prosecuted the case.

