Jackson Man Sentenced to 17 Years in Federal Prison for Possessing a Firearm as an Armed Career Criminal

Jackson, Miss – A Jackson man was sentenced today to serve 17 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as an armed career criminal, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

According to court documents, on September 3, 2017, Darius D. Wright, 28, was found by a Jackson police officer sitting in a car behind a Dollar General with a ski mask, ammunition, a bandana, and a shotgun. Wright has two previous felony convictions for house burglary in Hinds County Circuit Court, and one felony conviction for armed robbery in Marion County Circuit Court.

Wright pled guilty on October 21, 2019, to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Jackson Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bert Carraway prosecuted the case.

