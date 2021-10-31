Jackson man sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking

According to court records, Jeffery Rivers, 39, sold almost a pound of pure methamphetamine to an individual in March of 2020. Rivers pled guilty on June 29, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The case is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed “Hailstorm,” which began as an operation targeting illegal methamphetamine distribution in central Mississippi.

This operation is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The FBI Jackson Safe Streets Task Force investigated the case.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Keesha Middleton.