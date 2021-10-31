Jackson man pleads guilty to filing a false lien against a federal agent

According to court documents and his plea, Robert Earl Henderson, Jr., 49, knowingly filed an “affidavit of commercial lien” in the Circuit Clerk’s office of Hinds County on July 27, 2018. In this Lien, Mr. Henderson alleged facts of mistreatment by law enforcement officers, including an FBI Special Agent, then Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason, Officers 1-20, and his own attorney. He filed his lien against these parties claiming a debt owed to him from them of $500,000.

Henderson previously testified in a state prosecution against then Hinds County DA Robert Shuler Smith that he carried bribe money from state defendants to Smith on several occasions. That state prosecution relied in part on an FBI agent’s investigation. During the time of his testimony, Henderson had state charges of another bribery and possession of a firearm as a felon pending against him. The state’s charges are currently pending against him.

In retaliation for the state’s decision not to dismiss those charges, Henderson filed the lien against several people including the FBI agent.

Henderson is scheduled to be sentenced on December 9, 2021, and faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.