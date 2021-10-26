Jackson County player wins a $100,000 jackpot on Elvis Scratch-Off

Published 3:51 pm Tuesday, October 26, 2021

By Special to the Item

Special to the Item

JACKSON, MISS. – A Jackson County player started the week off with a jackpot win of $100,000 – courtesy of the King of Rock ’n’ roll, thank you very much.

The player purchased the winning Elvis scratch-off game for $5 from Neighborhood Store #2 on 14th Street in Pascagoula.

One top jackpot prize remains, along with many other prize levels for this game, plus an additional jackpot via the Mississippi Lottery’s 2nd Chane Promotional drawings.

The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball drawing is $93 million. Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $50,000; while Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $20 million.

More News

The Blue Devils fall, Maroon Tide add to win streak

Rash of vehicle burglaries possibly tied to regional spree

Woman dies in motorcycle collision

Biloxi PD works case of accidental death

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar