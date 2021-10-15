Jackson County Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Firearm Offense

Gulfport, Miss. – A Jackson County man was sentenced to 120 months in prison for possessing a sawed-off rifle in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (“ATF”).

According to court documents, on July 30, 2020, Emmanuel Tyshun Dukes, 29, sold methamphetamine and a sawed-off rifle to an individual in Jackson County. The sawed-off rifle was not registered to Dukes in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

The ATF and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.

Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan Buckner prosecuted the case.