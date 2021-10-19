Imogene Moore

Imogene Moore

October 16, 2021

Imogene Moore of Picayune, Mississippi went to be with the Lord on October 16, 2021, at the age of 99.

Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Friday October 22, 2021, at Picayune Funeral Home with Service beginning at 3:00 p.m.; Burial will follow to Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.

