Gulfport Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Illegal Possession of Firearms

Albert Proctor, 43, was arrested in Jackson on January 17, 2020, for illegally possessing three firearms. Proctor has previous felony convictions for grand larceny, drug possession and manslaughter. He pled guilty on May 6, 2021.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lynn Murray prosecuted the case.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.