God’s Great and Precious Promises to Us

By Erlene Smith

Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous hand. Isaiah 41:10.

Today many of us are troubled by doubts, anxieties, and worries about the Covid-19 pandemic, death, and trials of daily living. Sometimes we let the burdens we bear rob us of joyous living.

God has given us many precious promises in the Bible:

Isaiah 43:2: When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow you. When you walk through the fire, you shall not be burned, nor shall the flame scorch you.

2 Corinthians 12:9: My grace is sufficient for you, for My strength is made perfect in weakness. Therefore most gladly I will rather boast in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.

Hebrews 13:5: For He Himself has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.”

For whatever problems we face today, God has given us these great and precious promises in His Word. We have to claim these promises.

Reading the Holy Bible and claiming these promises strengthens our faith, and we can feel His presence and know He is with us.

Prayer: Thank You, Lord, for your great and precious promises. Help us to claim these promises. Praise Your Holy Name!