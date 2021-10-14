Gary Anthony Boudreaux

October 9, 2021

Gary Anthony Boudreaux of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the age of 69.

Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Monday October 25, 2021, at Picayune Funeral Home. Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Picayune Funeral Home Chapel.

