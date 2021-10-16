Gail Peuler Brown

August 21, 2021

Gail Peuler Brown of Picayune, Mississippi passed away peacefully on Saturday August 21, 2021, at the age of 65.

Gail was a native of Chalmette, Louisiana, and a resident of Picayune since 2006. She enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with family and friends. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Gail is survived by her husband of 47 years, Scott J. Brown, Sr; two sons, Scott J. Brown, Jr. (Tracie) and Matthew K. Brown (Samantha); two grandchildren, Logan and Matthew, Jr.; her beloved mother, Bernice Peuler; her sisters, Gaynelle P. Perniciaro (Gary) (Terry) and Gina P. Smallwood (Ricky); Godchild, Ricky L. Smallwood, Jr. (Sommer). She is also survived by and fondly remembered by her cherished niece, Briah L. Smallwood.

She is preceded in death by her father, Bernard L. Peuler, whom she loved dearly.

A celebration of life service will be held by family on Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2621 Colonial Blvd. Violet, Louisiana 70092

