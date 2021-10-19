Fourth Street crossing in Picayune to close for repairs

The railroad crossing at Fourth Street in Picayune will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 20, for repair work.

According to a statement from Norfolk Southern, the will be closed from 4 p.m. until 10 a.m.

The repairs will be focused on track work near the crossing, but will not require work to the paving at the grading of the crossing, according to the statement.

That means the pavement at the crossing will remain. If the work to the nearby track is complete prior to 10 a.m., the crossing will reopen at that time.