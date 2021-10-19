Fourth Street crossing in Picayune to close for repairs

Published 3:36 pm Tuesday, October 19, 2021

By Special to the Item

The railroad crossing at Fourth Street in Picayune will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 20, for repair work.

According to a statement from Norfolk Southern, the will be closed from 4 p.m. until 10 a.m.

The repairs will be focused on track work near the crossing, but will not require work to the paving at the grading of the crossing, according to the statement.

That means the pavement at the crossing will remain. If the work to the nearby track is complete prior to 10 a.m., the crossing will reopen  at that time.

More News

Pearl River prepares for final road contest of 2021

Ole Miss’ Tiphanie Fiquet wins ITA Southern Singles Championship

Maroon Tide soccer kick off-season with kids camp

Stennis Space Center still going strong after 60 years

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar