Former Jackson Public School Band Volunteer Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison for Production of Child Pornography

According to court documents, Jerrell Lea’Shun Jackson, 34, used his association with the Jackson State University Sonic Boom to entice unsuspecting minors to his apartment and the bus barn for sexually explicit conduct and filming. Jackson preyed on the most vulnerable children by fixing their band instruments, giving them a ride home after band practices and buying them food.

Jackson pled guilty on June 14, 2021 to production of child pornography.

The case was investigated by the Jackson Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and the Jackson Public School Campus Enforcement.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Glenda R. Haynes prosecuted the case.