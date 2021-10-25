Federal Assistance Approved for Counties Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Published 10:59 pm Sunday, October 24, 2021
JACKSON, Miss. — Governor Tate Reeves’ request for Individual and Public Assistance (FEMA-4626-DR-MS) for counties affected by Hurricane Ida was approved by President Biden. Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday, August 29, 2021 near Port Fourchon, Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 mph. Ida produced heavy rain across Mississippi resulting in flooding and the hurricane’s strong winds caused widespread power outages.
“Ensuring Mississippians receive assistance after a disaster will always be one of my top priorities,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “With the approval of my request for Individual and Public Assistance, Mississippians will have access to the help they need to begin rebuilding.”
Public Assistance was approved for the following nineteen counties: A
Individual Assistance was also approved for the following eight counties: Amit
Residents in Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson