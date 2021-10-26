Eric Newton Parker

October 20, 2021

“To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under the Heaven…”(Ecclesiastes 3:17).

Mr. Eric Newton Parker passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the age of 62 at Gulfport Memorial Hospital after battling a lengthy illness. Born October 17, 1959, he was the son of the late Deacon Albert C. Parker and Sister Irene Anderson Parker.

Eric Parker was a 1977 graduate of Picayune Memorial High School. He continued his education at Alcorn State University, Lorman, MS and Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA. He retired from the United States Navy after serving faithfully for 20 years.

Eric Parker accepted Christ at an early age and united with the Pilgrim Bound Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend R.W.Woullard Sr., he was a friend to all he came in contact with and enjoyed living his best life by serving others.

Left to cherish his love and memories one daughter, Sherika Parker of Picayune, MS; siblings, Alan Christopher Parker (Cynthia),Ivan Lynn Parker; David Earl Parker (Vernadine); Royce Felicia Spinks, Yvette C. Parker, Tatia S. Parker and Gretchen N. Parker and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private memorial service celebrating his life will take place Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Baylous Funeral Home at 12pm. Arrangements are under the directions of Baylous Funeral Home, 300 N Blanks Ave, Picayune, MS.