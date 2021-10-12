Edna Saul McCann

October 7, 2021

Funeral Services for Edna Saul McCann, age 77, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, will be held Friday, October 15, 2021, at 11:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Mill Creek Baptist Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Picayune, MS, she was a homemaker and a member of the Baptist Faith. Edna was a loving wife, daughter, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was well loved and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 devoted years, Walter McCann; parents, Oscar Saul and Hazel Whitfield Saul; sons, Gary McCann and Donald McCann; brothers, Douglas Saul and Donald Saul.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Brenda (Bryan Cooper) Smith, Amy (Josh) Wilson, and Cathy (Sandy Kane) Smith; sons, Steve (Charlotte) McCann, and Kenneth (Brenda) McCann; grandchildren, Melissa (Justin) Poole, Torey (Brent) Mansfield, Kailey (Tre) Stewart, Hunter (Lexi) Smith, Brady (Morgan) Hornberger, and Walker Smith; numerous great grandchildren; brother, James Ellis Saul; sister, Linda Louise Carney; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Encompass Hospice and her devoted caregivers, Ashley Cooper, Glenda Amacker, Shanda Nelson, and Pam Williams for the care they extended to their precious mother.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Lung Association, www.lung.org or the Alzheimer’s Association, act.alz.org/donate.