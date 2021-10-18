Driver Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Published 12:20 pm Monday, October 18, 2021

By Special to the Item

Ponchatoula – This morning, shortly after 06:15 A.M., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a fatal crash on LA Hwy 22 at the intersection of Holland Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Joshua Jose Aponte Rivera of Ponchatoula, Louisiana.

The initial investigation revealed that Rivera was southbound on Holland Road at the intersection of LA Hwy 22 in a 2011 Volkswagen GTI. At the same time, a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe was westbound on LA Hwy 22. For reasons still under investigation, Rivera entered LA Hwy 22 directly in the path of the Hyundai Santa Fe. The Hyundai Santa Fe then impacted the driver’s side of Rivera’s vehicle.

Despite Rivera being properly restrained, he sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Hyundai Santa Fe was properly restrained and had no injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

More News

Blue Devils Look to play better against Bulldogs

Maroon Tide looking to clinch No. 1 seed from Rebels

Poplarville with a chance to take No. 1 spot

Two Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Deputies Sentenced to 50 Months Imprisonment for Their Roles in Kickback and Bribery Scheme Involving Contract for Privatization of Work Release Program in St. Tammany Parish

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar