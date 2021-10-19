Dorothy Melba Johnson Knotts

October 16, 2021

Ms. Knotts, of Carriere, Mississippi, passed away on Friday, October 16th at Park Provence in Slidell, La. She was 94.

Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside memorial service on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Memorial Gardens Cemetery for Mrs. Dorothy Melba Knotts.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.