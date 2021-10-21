Dorothy Melba Johnson Knotts

October 16, 2021

Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside memorial service on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Memorial Gardens Cemetery for Mrs. Dorothy Melba Knotts. Ms. Knotts, of Carriere, Ms., passed away on Friday, October 16th at Park Provence in Slidell, La. She was 94.

A native of Jones County, Mississippi, “Dot” married her the love of her life, William J Knotts Sr., in 1943, who proceeded her in death in 1999. Celebrating her Silver Anniversary with Bill was among her greatest joys. The two were married for 56 years.

Dot was a superior cook. She loved nothing more than to prepare one of her divine Southern meals and desserts for her family and friends. Her dinner table was always a source of wonderful community and conversation. Dot also enjoyed her lifelong hobby of flower arranging, shopping, and playing cards with friends. Her hands were rarely still as she enjoyed retirement at Anchor Lake.

Ms. Knotts is survived by her son, William J. Knotts, Jr. of Houston; grandson, Terry Knotts of Boston, Mass; granddaughter, Ashley Rasmussen of Dallas, TX; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by Jason Knotts, her beloved grandson, and four siblings: sisters, Shirley Wooten; June Richardson, and Gerry Kennedy; and brother, Ronnie Johnson Jr.

The family would like to thank the staff of Park Provence Senior Living and Mrs. Jean Herdt for their compassionate and loving care for Ms. Knotts over the past several years.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.