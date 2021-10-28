Dennis Raymond Redman Sr.

October 23, 2021

Dennis Raymond Redman Sr., age 80, of Picayune, MS passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Slidell, LA.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 12:30 pm at Trinity United Methodist Church, 3021 Woods Road, Picayune, MS 39466, with a reception to follow at the Pearl River County Senior Center, 249 Frontage Road, Picayune, MS 39466.

Dennis was a resident of Picayune, MS since 2000. A veteran of the U.S. Army. He was retired from the New Orleans Police Department where he held the positions of Patrolman, Detective, Intelligence Agent and Emergency Division as a Paramedic; Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office as a Captain, Commander’s of Swat as Team Leader and Medical, Motorcycle, Assistant Commander Magistrate Court Security, Assistant Commander Capias and Subpoena Division; National Park Service, U.S. Dept. of Interior Law Enforcement Ranger; Security Officer at John C. Stennis Space Center in MS; Reserve Officer Picayune Police Dept. MS; Reserve Deputy Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office. He worked at the Auditor Office as a Special Agent investigating Hurricane Katrina Fraud. Dennis was an avid Boy Scout, advancing to Eagle Scout. In 1967, he was named Scoutmaster of the Year Crescent District in NOLA. Dennis was a Bear, a Webelos Leader, Assistant Packmaster and “God and Country” Leader for Pack 2. Dennis was awarded some of the other Cub Scout awards: Adult Religion Award, District Award of Merit, Scouter Key Award, BSA 2010 100th Year Achievement Award for service in Achievement, Charter, Outdoor, and Leadership. Dennis received the Flame and Cross Award from the Methodist Church for Christian Leadership to Scouts. He was a member of Trinity Methodist Church.

Dennis was also involved in the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary Civil Air Patrol, the position of Cadet Squadron Commander. He was promoted to the rank of Major and Assistant Inspector General of the Louisiana Wing.

He was born February 13, 1941 in Minneapolis, MN, afterward moving with his family to Tulsa, OK, then they moved to San Antonio, TX.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, his biological father, Joseph Doyle, who was born in northern Ireland; his stepfather Earl Valjean Redman and his mother Sylvia Pauline Anderson; his brother, Doyle Redman; his grandson, Haden Riviere; and his stepson Theodore Serpas, Jr.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 28 years,(married 04/23/1993) Barbara Ann Nemeth Redman; his sons, Dennis R. Redman Jr. and wife Kimberley, Shawn Robert Redman and wife Rachel; his daughter, Kimberly Kristie Reinhard Kosinki.; his stepsons, Joseph Gerard Nehlig and wife Flame, and Randy Michael Nehlig and wife Lina; his stepdaughter, Jennifer Lynn Chapoton Nehlig; his sisters, Virginia Pauline Stevens and Valerie Jean Morgan; his brothers, Charles Lyle Redman and wife Veda, Donald George Redman and wife Karen, and William Valjean Redman and wife Rosalyn; his 19 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren.

Dennis graduated Robert E. Lee Senior High School San Antonio, TX; Delgado Jr. College, graduated in Criminology and Police Science (Dean’s List- 3.4); Elaine P. Nunez Jr. College, graduated Paramedic; the New Orleans Police Academy, Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (3rd in class) Glynco, GA, and Camp Shelby Police Training Center, MS.

Dennis was serving as Vice President on the Executive Board Member on the Southeastern Pearl River County and the Senior Citizen Center.

