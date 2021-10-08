Cruising the Coast driver doing burnout strikes pedestrian in Biloxi

At approximately 2115, 7 Oct 21, Bilxoi Police Dispatchers received a 911 call advising a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of US 90 and Reynoir St. After officers arrived, preliminary investigation disclosed the following:

A male pedestrian was crossing US 90, from the north side to the south side, when he was struck by a vehicle. Witnesses stated the light on US 90 was red and traffic was stopped when the pedestrian entered the roadway. The traffic light turned green and a 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle, associated with Crusin’ the Coast, struck the pedestrian in the roadway. There were witness reports the vehicle was involved in a “burn-out” prior to the crash. As of now, those reports are unconfirmed and it is undetermined if the driver was involved in any actions that contributed to this crash.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

UPDATED INFORMATION: At approximately 0630, 8 Oct 21, Biloxi Police Department was advised the pedestrian succumbed to the injuries received in the crash.