Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge re-opened

After having been closed since January 29, 2021, Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge is now re-opened since October 14, 2021.

Due to an extensive amount of silt deposited by prolonged flooding, both all-terrain vehicles and utility vehicles are currently prohibited. However, the Blue Goose Trail is open to these activities. Because of the silt deposits, the trails are only suitable for walking or non-motorized biking. This is not a permanent restriction; the trails will re-open once they are cleared and determined safe for public use.

Access to the refuge continues to be by way of the new parish servitude, which bypasses the damaged portion of Creek Road. Vehicle access ends at the first steel bridge located over Hardwicks Ditch. Private landowners needing access beyond this point will still require a Special Use Permit.

The refuge is open to both big and small game hunting in accordance with state regulations. Deer hunting is restricted to archery only and will close on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 and waterfowl season will close Sunday, January 30, 2022.