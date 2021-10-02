Board of Aldermen set curfew for door to door trick-or-treating

During Thursday’s meeting of Poplarville’s Board of Aldermen, members approved motions to allow a fireworks display set for PRCC Homecoming festivities and set a curfew for Halloween.

The Board approved a request submitted by Pearl River Community College and Artisan Pyrotechnics to waive the need for a bidding process for a fireworks display on campus within the city limits. That display will be put on by Artisan Pyrotechnics on Oct. 7, as part of PRCC’s homecoming festivities.

A motion was also approved by the Board to set a curfew for Halloween door-to-door trick or treating. That curfew is set for for Saturday, Oct. 30 at 9 p.m.

The Board also approved authorization of a Funds Transfer Services agreement with Hancock Whitney Bank. The agreement will allow for the issuance of funds from the city’s main account and from the accounts payable clearing account to pay venders as needed.

Also during the meeting, Public Works employee Darius Threats was given a promotion and pay increase from $12.00 to $13.92 per hour by the Board. Threats was promoted from Streets Laborer to Streets Operator effective Oct. 9, 2021. The Board will authorize a job posting for Street Laborer at rate of $12.00 per hour.

A resolution to declare the relocation and replacement of a main waterline buried in Juniper Creek near 1644 Dupont Harts Chapel Road was also approved by the Board. The matter regards an emergency purchase allowed by the Mississippi Code. The cost of $18,260 will be paid to the ABC Utility Company.

The Year-Ending Claims Docket for the fiscal year ending in Sept. 30, 2021 was approved at the amount of $228,413. Of that total, $126,000 was used to purchase the former Mississippi Power Company building.

The Touch-a-Truck event will be held on Oct. 9, 2021. It will be held during the Chamber of Commerce’s Pumpkin Patch event at the City Square Park. Mary Alexander, who represents the Poplarville First United Methodist Church, will conduct the Touch-a-Truck event. The event will feature Poplarville Police and Fire Department vehicles and personnel. Touch-a-Truck was originally set for Aug. 3, 2021 in conjunction with be held the Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival, but that event was canceled.