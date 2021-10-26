Blue Devils prepare for Gautier’s passing offense

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils (1-6) will host the Gautier Gators (6-2) Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

The Gators have a well-equipped throwing quarterback with a lot of good receivers.

According to Maxpreps, the Gators have 264 passing attempts for 2,613 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Blue Devils Head Coach Jacob Owen says the Gators will throw the ball 90 percent of the time.

In preparation for Friday, Owens is looking for his team to communicate and line up better on defense.

“Communication in the secondary is going to be big this week and we’re going to need to have great effort from our defensive line, said Owen.

The defensive line will be on a mission to chase the quarterback all night in an effort to get sacks and slow Gators’ offense.