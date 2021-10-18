Blue Devils Look to play better against Bulldogs

The Blue Devils (1-5) will travel to play the Vancleave Bulldogs (2-6-1). The Blue Devils will have to contain the Bulldogs’ fast running game and maintain a quarterback/wide receiver duo the Bulldogs offense has on tap.

The Blue Devils didn’t block or tackle very well last week for Head Coach Jacob Owens’ liking, so this week he wants to improve blocking and finishing tackles leading up to Friday’s matchup.

“Defensively we need to find a way to get more defenders to the ball so we’re not in so many one-on-one situations and offensively it’s just staying on our blocks,” said Owen.

The Blue Devils will travel to the Vancleave Bulldogs’ home turf on Friday, Oct. 22. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.