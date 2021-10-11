Blue Devils get first win in blow out game over the Bearcats

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils get their first win of the season in big fashion as the team tacked up 60 points to the Bearcats’ 7.

Head Football Coach Jacob Owen was proud of his players and how they won Friday night.

“They could have responded a lot differently to our start of the season, they could of let that affect them but they didn’t,” said Owen.

Friday night, the Blue Devils executed the game to near perfection. Matthew Michele had 15 carries for 161 yards and three touchdowns on the night for PRC. Brooks Wilson had 14 carries for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Tristan Williams had three carries for 35 yards and one touchdown. Dalton Lee scored a touchdown and went 4-7 passing for 70 yards with a touchdown pass to Josh Chauppetta. Defensively, Tyce Yarborough had a 77-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. BJ Bellelo led all tackles with seven total and five assisted. Tyce Yarborough and Josh Chauppetta had one interception.

Despite what the record shows, Owen believes his Blue Devils are a playoff caliber team.

“We’re a good football team, and I feel our kids are a playoff football team,” said Owen.

The Blue Devils’ next match-up will be at home against the George County Rebels on Oct, 15.