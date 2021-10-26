Biloxi PD works case of accidental death

At approximately 11 pm, 22 Oct 21, Biloxi Police Dispatch Office received a 911 call advising someone fell from the top of the Hard Rock Casino parking garage.

Upon arrival, officers pulled the body of a deceased 45-year-old white male from the waters of the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor. The deceased had severe head trauma and obvious broken bones. Witness statements gathered on scene revealed the white male and his friends were returning to their vehicle, parked on the top floor of the parking garage, after spending the evening at the casino. The white male jumped up onto the top of a support pillar and stumbled, falling to the ground below. No foul play is suspected at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.