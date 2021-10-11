Biloxi PD to participate in DEA drug take back day

The Biloxi Police Department, in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), announces its 21st Take Back Day, scheduled at the Biloxi Police Department, 170 Porter Ave, Biloxi, MS, between 10 am and 2 pm, Saturday, 23 October.

The last Take Back Day saw over 420 tons of medications collected, nationwide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), opioids were involved in 49,860 overdose deaths in 2019 (70.6% of all overdose deaths). Additionally, prescription opioids were involved in over 28% of those overdose deaths.

These staggering statistics further emphasize the need for these continued Take Back efforts where the Biloxi Police Department, together with our DEA and other local partners, provide locations where the public can drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications. Community members can drop these items at the Biloxi Police Department, 170 Porter Ave, Biloxi, MS, between 10 am and 2 pm, Saturday, 23 October.

The Biloxi Police Department and the DEA will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. We will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at the drop off location, provided the lithium batteries are removed.

Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way the Biloxi Police Department and the DEA are working to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths.

For informational flyers, Public Service Announcements (PSA’s), Drug Treatment Services locations and more about Take Back Day visit takebackday.dea.gov.