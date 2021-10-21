Biloxi PD asking for public assistance in locating missing man

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a reported Missing Person. Raymond J. Ramsey (age 64) was reported missing, by a family member, on 10-20-21. It was reported Ramsey was last seen in Biloxi, in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. on 10-1-21. He is described as being about 5-07” tall and weighs about 170 lbs. He possibly walks with a cane. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident to please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us , Mississippi Crime Stoppers (877) 787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.