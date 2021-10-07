Biloxi PD asking for assistance in identifying suspects in shooting

On Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at approximately 21:48 hours, Biloxi Police Dispatch received several 911 calls in reference to firearms being discharged in the 1600 block of Beach Blvd. Upon officers’ arrival in the area, contact was made with a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. A preliminary investigation determined the victim was an innocent bystander and not involved in the shooting. Several hours later, a male gunshot victim entered a local area hospital with a non-threatening gunshot wound. It is unknown at this time if that individual was involved in the incident.

Further police investigation into the shooting revealed the following: Occupants of two moving vehicles discharged firearms at each other during an encounter in the 1600 block of Beach Blvd. The vehicles involved were identified as a silver Nissan sedan and black Dodge Charger both displaying unknown license plates. Both vehicles were last seen traveling westbound on Beach Blvd. The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the occupants of the aforementioned vehicles. The investigation is on-going.