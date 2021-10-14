Beverly Satcher- Carter

October 6, 2021

Funeral service will be held Sunday October 17, 2021 at 2 pm., in New Palestine Cemetery for Rev. Beverly Satcher- Carter age 58 of Radcliff, KY., who passed away October 6, 2021 in Millry, Al. She was a native of Picayune, MS. Rev. Beverly was a member of Sure Foundation Church, under the leadership of Rev. Anna Shepard.

Survivors: include her husband; Joseph Carter of Fortallen, TX., 3 sons; Jeffery Lynn Anderson of Picayune, MS., Gennarra Lynn (Natasha) Anderson of Radckiff KY., and Jihad Lynn ( Ricelle) Anderson of Elizabeth Town KY., 11 grandchildren, father; Sammy Satcher of TX., 4 brothers; Daniel (Jancie) Evans, PA., Carlton (Taditha) Guillotte, Gulfport, MS., Lamar Johnson of TX., Lance Johnson of LA., 7 sisters; Bobby (Edward) McDonald, Rose (Charles) Smooth, both of Picayune, MS., Avon (Michael) Smith, Al., Johnnie Satcher, of Al., Jackie (George) Barlow, GA., Pastor Anna (Earl) Shepard, KY., Belinda (Onosai) Vaa , KY. a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by mother Yvonne Evans, 1 brother; James Evans.

Visitation will be held Sunday October 17, 2021 at Baylous Funeral Home from 11 am., until 1pm., burial will be in the New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.