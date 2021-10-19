Betty K. Irwin

October 16, 2021

Betty K. Irwin passed away peacefully on October 16, 2021, at the age of 96. She was born September 18, 1925, to the late Wayne and Vessie Keeney. Betty married Edwin Irwin in 1946. and they moved to New Orleans shortly thereafter. After working for the Coast Guard for many years, Betty, along with her husband Ed, retired to Hide-A-Way Lake in Carriere, MS. She was a volunteer at the local animal shelter. Betty adopted many pets and took in many strays throughout the years and loved them all dearly. She was a generous, kind and independent woman, who was full of wisdom. She enjoyed mystery novels and taking care of her yard.

Betty is the cherished mother of Susan Porth of Plano, TX, and Kitty Landry of Picayune, MS; the beloved grandmother of Carrie Shannon, Cissy Fry and Kevin Landry, and two great-grandsons, Ren Shannon and Bryce Longfellow.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Ed Irwin, and grandsons, Eric Landry and Brian Landry.

Betty would have requested that donations be made to the SPCA in her memory. A special thank you to her kind neighbors and friends.

Burial will be private, but memories and condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.