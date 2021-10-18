Attorney General releases statement concerning officer-involved shooting in Tippah County

The Attorney General’s Office released the following statement with regard to an officer-involved shooting in Tippah County near Walnut, Mississippi: Yesterday, in the late afternoon on Sunday, October 17, 2021, Mississippi Highway Patrol officers were involved in an incident involving an exchange of weapons’ fire in Tippah County, near Walnut, Mississippi. One individual, a 45-year-old white male, is receiving medical care and is currently in critical condition. Pursuant to HB 974, passed during the 2021 Legislative Session, for any officer-involved shooting involving a State Trooper and resulting in injury, the Attorney General’s Office must designate a law enforcement agency or task force to investigate the incident. Accordingly, our Office designated the New Albany Police Department and we are actively engaged in what remains an open investigation. We will release more information as it becomes available.