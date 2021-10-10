Arrests collected on Oct. 7, 2021

Wayne Joseph Ellis, 34, 28 Spring Hill Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 1, for possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph Edwin Ritchie, 40, 41 Ozona Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 1, for no insurance, possession of paraphernalia, switched tag, careless driving, disobeying traffic device and driving while license suspended.

Jason Curtis Ryals, 44, 107 Willow St.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 1, for disorderly conduct and controlled substance violation.

Jeremy Keith Anderson, 37, 52 Haven Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 2, for trespassing.

Keri Lee Brass, 29, 3 Kendu Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 2, for contempt of court.

Keith Andrew Dupre, 49, 5855 Walnut Creek Rd., New Orleans; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 2, for disorderly conduct and public drunk/profanity.

Mia Michelle Mitchell, 38, 1224 South Salcedo, New Orleans; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 2, for malicious mischief.

Joseph Allen Ryan, 33, 105 Lilac Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 2, for DUI.

James Thomas Williamson, 44, 102 Jasmine, Nicholson; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 3, for possession of a controlled substance.

Matthew Blake Dillon, 23, 161 Tripp Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 30, for domestic violence and malicious mischief.

Kristin Nicole Gurganus, 34, 151 Shorty Burgess Rd., Lot 49; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 30, for disorderly conduct.

Kevin Earl Lee, 35, 24 Pea Ridge Rd.; arrested Sept. 30, for DUI second.

Rebecca McCart, 41, 1906 Daniels Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 30, for disorderly conduct.

Sylvester McDonald, 45, 3151 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 30, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Elizabeth Olmer Rios, 39, 1013 Telly Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 30, for bad checks.

William Grant Simpson, 23, 2196 Sonnybrook Rd., Benton Ark.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 30, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Charles Ed Badon, 47, 5307 Billy Ave.; arrested on Oct. 4, for controlled substance violation and driving while license suspended.

Byron Jermaine Certain, 23, 505 Fifth St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 4, for probation violation and carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Terrance Avery Mabens, 27, 4606 General Ike St., Moss Point; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 4, for controlled substance violation.

Jody Van Riddle, 36, homeless; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 4, for two counts of commercial burglary and two counts of conspiracy.

Craig Dwayne Stogner, 46, 6 Bazor Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 4, for simple domestic violence.

Tonya Demetris Stuart, 47, 89 Ginger St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 4, for public drunk/profanity.

Barnett Taylor, 59, 977 Surely Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 4, for colliding with an unattended vehicle and failing to notify the owner.

Nathan Henry Young, 20, 414 Fourth St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 4, for statutory rape.

Stevens Ray Adams, 62, 514 Airport Rd., Oxford, Ala.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 5, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Kyra Dominic Bowden, 25, 791 Lavell Ladner Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 5, for hit and run and receiving stolen property.

Luis Steve Coban Morales, 25, 300 North Elim, Metarie, La.; arrested on Oct. 5, for DUI.

Austin Michael Gibbs, 26, 62 Tin Hill Dr., Apt. B; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 5 for DUI second.

Christopher Keonte Gipson, 19, 66 Lazy B Rd., Lumberton; arrested on Oct. 5, for domestic violence.

Lori Noelle Gowdy, 29, 303 Bruce St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 5, for contempt of court.

Douglas Dakota King, 28, 2 Whisper Pine Lane, Poplarville; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 5, for contempt of court.

Melissa Rhea Messick, 36, 64105 Highway 3081, Pearl River, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 5, for possession of a controlled substance.

Samantha Jo Taylor, 31, 360 Pearson Cemetery Rd., Carriere; arrested on Oct. 5, for possession of a controlled substance, shoplifting, possession of paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

Todd Ray Bradley, 30, 76 Allen Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 6, for domestic violence and stalking.

Mervin Rochelle Dedeaux, 45, 7186 Oak Rd., Pass Christian; arrested by MDOC on Oct. 6, for probation violation.

Ervin Joseph Guidry, 37, 6673 Highway 43 N., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 6, for possession of a controlled substance.

Kade Austin Penton, 19, 16 Roger Penton Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 6, for DUI causing mutilation, disfigurement or death of another.

Cynthia Catherine Rodriguez, 23, 11 Maroon Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 6, for disorderly conduct.

Haylee Rodriguez, 23, 11 Maroon Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 6, for DUI and no driver’s license.

George Edward Taylor, 35, 2108 Baker Rd., Mobile, Ala.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 6, for grand larceny.

Demetruis Wellington Warren, 37, 2711 Broadway St., New Orleans; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 6, for contempt of court.