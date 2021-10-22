Arrests collected on Oct. 21, 2021

Robert K. Bailey, 43, 4007 Driftwood Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 14, for contempt of court.

Christof Andrew Bolotte, 28, 103 Rollingwood, Carriere; arrested on Oct. 14, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Jeffrey Daniel Bridges, 31, 1701 Highway 11; arrested by Oct. 14, for possession of marijuana and resisting arrest by fleeing.

James Ray Burley, 51, 4590 Highway 311, Houma, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 14, for statutory rape.

Joey Duane Craddock, 35, 147 Liberty Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 14, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Dawson Brett Davis, 20, 125 Davis Rd.; arrested by MHP on Oct. 14, for DUI, no insurance, possession of marijuana, speeding and possession of paraphernalia.

Nola Donham, 37, 529 Old Highway 11; arrested on Oct. 14, for controlled substance violation.

Sarah Renee Kekko, 34, 418 Bales Ave.; arrested on Oct. 14, for improper lighting and no proof of insurance.

Jason Allen Swords, 41, 331 Balmoral Dr., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 14, for two counts of simple assault and malicious mischief.

Michael Lee Taylor, 53, 1109 Bouie Rd., Carriere; arrested on Oct. 14, for DUI second.

Nathanal Blake Lawler, 35, 140 Hendrix Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 15, for drug court violation.

Eboni Chantal Mathes, 42, 71 Burgetown Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 15, for carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Benjamin Grant McCormick, 21, 34 North Fourty Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 15, for DUI second, careless driving, failure to yield right of way, no insurance and disobeying a traffic control device.

Donald Joseph Mitchell, 32, 131 Pea Ridge Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 15, for drug court violation.

Danny O’Neal Peters, 56, 270 Whitesand Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 15, for public drunk/profanity.

John Tims Red, 62, 28 Margies Lane, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 15, for sexual battery and aggravated assault.

Elizabeth Petty Swaggerty, 34, 312 Avery Dr., Slidell, La.; arrested on Oct. 15, for possession of a controlled substance.

Amanda Ann Tanguys, 31, 7021 W. Forrest St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 15, for shoplifting.

Richard Brian Verret, 19, 102 Tierra Lago Dr., Carriere; arrested on Oct. 15, for DUI second.

Bradley Matthew Burchett, 24, 1039 Ceasar Rd.; arrested on Oct. 16, for DUI second.

April Elizabeth Guidry, 43, 27 George Ford Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 16, for two counts of public drunk/profanity and disorderly conduct.

William Chad Smith, 42, 57 Wheat Field Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 16, for careless driving and DUI.

Cmosio Jevon Curry, 25, 139 Eloise St.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 17, for residential burglary and disorderly conduct.

Brian P. D’Arcangelo, 45, 52 Timber Creek Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 17, for shoplifting and trespassing.

Robert Andrew Lambert, 25, 119 Bostring Dr., Hendersonville, Tenn.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 17, for public drunk/profanity.

Marcus Dwayne Raine, 37, 61577 Ford-Ham Rd., Bogalusa; arrested by MHP on Oct. 17, for DUI.

Nicole Michelle Bremer, 42, 2115 A East Canal St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 18, for four counts of possession of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church or school, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and contempt of court.

Margaret Nicole Hickman, 37, 1573 Old Highway 26, Perkinston; arrested by MDOC on Oct. 18, for probation violation.

Brandon Carl Anthony Holloway, 30, 1516 Grady Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 18, for three counts of possession of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school or church, probation violation, carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Jessica Linville, 40, 282 Big Lake Rd., Apt. 132 Pointe, Biloxi; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 18, for DUI, careless driving, no insurance and no child restraint.

Taylor Joseph Loupe, 35, 47 Green Leaf Lane, Lumberton; arrested on Oct. 18, for domestic violence.

Phillip George Thomas, 55, 168 Buster Stockstill Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 18, for DUI.

Joshua Paul Babb, 41, 56 Stafford Rd.; arrested on Oct. 19, for conspiracy and two counts of grand larceny.

Wayne Joseph Ellis, 34, 28 Spring Hill Rd., Carriere; arrested by MDOC on Oct. 19, for probation violation.

Rocky Lane Simmons, 63, 6880 Highway 11, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 19, for possession of a controlled substance.

Tonya Demetris Stuart, 47, 89 Ginger St.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 19, for no proof of insurance, improper lighting, DUI and driving while license suspended.

Kayla Marie Besanson, 33, 52 Weldy Rd., Carriere; arrsted by PRCSO on Oct. 20, for tampering with gas/water meter.

Paul William Charboneau, 47, 515 Sixth St., Lafayette, La.; arrested by MDOC on Oct. 20, for probation violation.

Earl Joseph Dysart, 30, 14 Eagle Heights; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 20, for uttering forgery.

Devin James Hamilton, 28, 33 Oak Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 20, for DUI and hit and run accident.

Dustin Toni Sevin, 45, 52 Weldy Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 20, for contempt of court.